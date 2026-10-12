In Bali, a tourist tried to get rid of a spider and burned down a villa worth $130,000

On the Indonesian island of Bali, a tourist accidentally started a fire in a luxury rental villa while trying to shoo a spider out of the bathroom. The incident occurred at a popular resort known for its tourist attractions.

A major fire broke out in the village of Tibubening, located in the North Kuta district.

Gaorap Rana, a 45-year-old tourist from Nepal, spotted a spider in the villa’s bathroom. Overcome with fear, he decided to use fire to smoke the spider out of its hiding spot.

He set a piece of paper on fire, threw it toward the spider, and calmly walked into another room.

But through the open window, the wind carried the burning piece of paper straight onto the dry thatched roof of the residential building.

The fire on the dry thatched roof flared up in a matter of seconds, and the heat only accelerated the massive blaze.

“The roof caught fire instantly, and the strong wind and hot weather contributed to the rapid spread of the fire throughout the building,” said Badung District Police spokeswoman Ipda Ni Nyoman Yuni Eltari.

In a matter of minutes, the luxury villa turned into a massive inferno, posing a real threat of fire to neighboring cottages. The tourist himself managed to run out onto the street in time.

Despite the swift response of firefighters, who prevented the fire from spreading to neighboring homes, all the furniture, belongings, and appliances inside the villa were completely destroyed.

According to preliminary estimates, the damage resulting from the botched spider removal is estimated at approximately $130,000. The tourist must now resolve legal issues with the owners of the burned-down property.

This was reported by the Bali Times.

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