In Poland, only four political forces would clear the electoral threshold if parliamentary elections were held in the first ten days of October. The Civic Coalition retains the lead in a poll by the Public Opinion Research Center (CBOS), with 28.6%, RMF24 reports.

The Civic Coalition leads

Support for the Civic Coalition increased by 2.5 percentage points over the month. This is the third consecutive month in which the political force’s rating has risen.

Law and Justice took second place with 18.2% of the vote. The party gained 3.2 percentage points after two months of declining ratings. This was the largest monthly increase in support among all poll participants.

Confederation came third, with 12.8% of respondents ready to support it. Compared with the previous month, its result fell by 2 percentage points. Grzegorz Braun’s Confederation of the Polish Crown would receive 7.3% of the vote, slightly less than a month earlier.

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The remaining parties are below the threshold

The Razem party received 4.9% support, Rozwój Plus — 3.8%, and the New Left — 3%. They were followed by the Polish People’s Party with 2.8%, Polska 2050 RP with 1.2%, and Unia Centrum with 0.4%.

Seventy-four percent of respondents said they would take part in the elections. Another 14% had not decided whom they would vote for, while 2.5% declined to disclose their political preferences.

The poll was conducted on October 5–8, 2026, among 1,000 adult residents of Poland. Eighty percent of interviews were conducted by telephone using the CATI method, while the remaining 20% were conducted online using the CAWI method. The results take electoral weighting into account.

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