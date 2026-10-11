The Cyprus government will not abandon its demand that Turkey open military archives to establish the fate of every person considered missing. Labour Minister Marinos Mousiouttas said this, Cyprus Mail reports.

Search for missing persons

Mousiouttas spoke during a memorial service for EOKA fighter Spyros Hadjiakoumis at the Ayia Varvara church in Nicosia. The publication notes that objections from the Turkish military have hindered excavations as part of the search for missing persons.

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Settlement negotiations

The minister also said that the government is working through diplomatic channels to hold an expanded meeting and resume negotiations from the point at which they stopped in Crans-Montana in 2017. According to him, this should take place without losing the agreements already reached.

Mousiouttas called a bi-zonal, bi-communal federation with political equality in accordance with UN Security Council resolutions the basis for a settlement. According to him, it should not provide for occupation troops, outdated guarantees, or the right of third parties to intervene. The minister stated that Turkey lacks the political will for such a settlement, and that Cyprus will not accept a two-state solution.

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