Commercial ship catches fire in Romanian waters — The Hindu

A commercial ship anchored in Romania's territorial waters caught fire late on October 14. The crew was evacuated, Romanian authorities reported. Reuters reported the incident, and its article was published by The Hindu. The report was published on October 15.

Incidents in the Black Sea

This case was the latest in a series of incidents in the Black Sea that point to risks for commercial shipping near NATO's eastern flank.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Struck vessels

Since the beginning of October, five commercial vessels have been struck off the coasts of Romania and Bulgaria. Both countries are NATO members. The vessels were struck in the Black Sea off the coasts of these two Alliance states. According to the publication, about 23 sailors have been killed or are considered missing.

The article notes that the attacks have highlighted the growing threat to commercial shipping in the Black Sea associated with the use of drones in the war between Russia and Ukraine.

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