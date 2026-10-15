MIT cuts graduate program enrollment by 20% — STAT News

In Boston, United States, Massachusetts Institute of Technology President Sally Kornbluth said that this fall MIT enrolled nearly 500 fewer students in graduate programs than in 2024. This represents a 20% reduction. According to her, the reason was a $100 million decrease in federal research funding for the institute. This was reported by STAT News.

Cautious enrollment

Kornbluth said that graduate students are largely funded by research grants. Therefore, the institute is taking a more cautious approach to enrollment so that those admitted are not left without funding in the middle of their doctoral studies.

According to the MIT president, the institution does not know when the funding situation may change, so it is currently acting cautiously. At MIT, 95% of students pursue specialties in science, technology, engineering and mathematics.

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Uncertainty for universities

As the outlet writes, MIT is not an exception: universities across the country have paused or reduced enrollment in graduate programs due to grant terminations, funding delays and changes in federal science-support policy over the past 18 months.

Science leaders also express concern that the planned shift in research funding from universities to industry and the White House's focus on artificial intelligence and technology could weaken basic research. Additional uncertainty for academic institutions, according to STAT News, is created by a recently unveiled plan to give political appointees greater control over U.S. National Institutes of Health grant decisions.

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