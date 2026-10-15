AFC considers postponing Asian Cup until 2028 — The Japan Times

The Asian Football Confederation (AFC) is considering postponing the AFC Asian Cup, which Saudi Arabia is due to host in 2027, until 2028. AFC President Salman bin Ibrahim Al Khalifa said this amid attacks in the country, The Japan Times reports.

The tournament, involving 24 national teams, is scheduled to begin on January 7, 2027. Matches are to be held at eight venues in three Saudi Arabian cities — Riyadh, Jeddah and Al Khobar. Al Khalifa said that the AFC is in no hurry to make a decision and could wait until the end of November, as the situation in the region may change rapidly. According to him, preparations for the competition are currently proceeding on schedule.

Sporting events are being postponed

The organizers of the Six Kings Slam tennis exhibition tournament have postponed the event, which was due to take place in October, to December 27–30. Carlos Alcaraz, Novak Djokovic, Alexander Zverev and Taylor Fritz were expected to compete. Defending champion Jannik Sinner withdrew from the tournament due to injury.

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The organizers explained the postponement by citing an assessment of organizational and logistical difficulties that could affect the quality of the event. The Asian Tour in golf also said it is monitoring the security situation ahead of the Saudi International, which is due to take place in Riyadh next month.

Security situation

At least 12 people were killed and more than 300 injured in a strike on Riyadh's international airport on Saturday. Yemen's Iran-linked Houthi movement claimed responsibility for the attack.

Saudi Arabia is also hosting the FIFAe World Cup esports championship in Jeddah from October 16 to 25. The Japan Football Association said it would not participate in the tournament after assessing the security situation. Football Australia said its security service is monitoring the circumstances.

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