In Mogadishu, Somalia, authorities quarantined a citizen of the country who had traveled with a Kenyan who later died of Ebola in Nairobi. The man was isolated on October 11, although he did not have a positive test result for the disease.

As Nation Kenya reports, the Somali man was taken to the Ebola quarantine and treatment center at Forlanini Hospital in Mogadishu for a medical examination.

Notification from Uganda

Somalia’s Ministry of Health and Human Services said that on October 10, its International Health Regulations office received an official notification from Uganda. It stated that citizens of Somalia and Kenya had traveled together from the Democratic Republic of Congo through Uganda.

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The notification included the Somali man’s name, passport number, flight details, and seat on the plane. This made it possible to identify and locate him. On October 11, Somalia’s Immigration and Nationality Agency confirmed the man’s arrival at Mogadishu airport: no concerns were identified during the standard medical screening.

Response measures

The Kenyan passenger reached Uganda from eastern DR Congo by land and boarded a Jambojet flight on October 3. A relative took him to a hospital in Nairobi, where he died shortly afterward. Kenyan authorities traced most of the man’s contacts and reported no new Ebola cases, but 21 days must pass before the outbreak can be declared over.

After Kenya confirmed an imported case of disease caused by the Bundibugyo Ebola virus, Somalia began screening travelers arriving from African countries. Somalia’s Minister of Health, Ali Haji Adan, announced the deployment of medical teams at airports to monitor passengers.

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