Eight oil terminal tanks burning in Rostov-on-Don — The Moscow Times

In Rostov-on-Don, Russia, a fire at the oil terminal of the Novoshakhtinsk oil refinery has spread to eight of 12 tanks. The Ukrainian monitoring channel Supernova+ reported that another tank exploded late on Tuesday evening, The Moscow Times writes.

The fire has continued for a fourth day

According to the independent outlet Astra, the fire engulfed eight tanks at the terminal. Videos from the scene show tanks engulfed in flames and columns of black smoke.

The local Telegram channel Rostov Glavny reported a bright flash on the city’s left bank at 23:50 on Tuesday. As of Wednesday morning, authorities had not announced that the fire had been extinguished.

Drone strike and terminal capacity

During the night of October 10, drones struck the terminal, previously known as Yug Rusi, in Rostov-on-Don’s Zheleznodorozhny district. NASA’s FIRMS satellite fire monitoring system recorded a blaze at the facility.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

The terminal’s tanks have a combined capacity of 60,000 cubic meters. The facility can handle up to 3.5 million tonnes of petroleum products annually and load sea and river tankers for export. According to the outlet, the terminal was also used to supply fuel to Russian military forces.

Yury Slyusar, the governor of Russia’s Rostov region — an aggressor state — said there had been a large-scale drone attack in the region overnight into Wednesday. According to him, more than 160 drones were shot down over Kamensk-Shakhtinsky and eight districts. He provided no information on casualties or damage on the ground.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that from October 11 he had ordered the military to suspend strikes on Russian oil refineries at the request of US President Donald Trump as part of an “energy truce.” The strike after which the fire began at the terminal occurred before the announced halt to attacks.

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