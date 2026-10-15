Construction of first Polish submarine begins in Sweden — RMF24

Construction of the first submarine for Poland has begun in Karlskrona, Sweden. In total, Poland is to receive three such submarines from Sweden, RMF24 reports, citing Polish Deputy Minister of National Defence Cezary Tomczyk.

According to Tomczyk, the vessel's hull is being made from a patented special metal alloy that is intended to provide it with high strength. He also said that preparations for other parts of the submarine are already underway at the shipyard. The Polish side notes that the new vessels are expected to strengthen the country's security in the Baltic Sea and the Polish navy's defence capabilities.

Training of Polish sailors

In parallel with the construction of the submarine, Polish sailors are being trained in Sweden. A selected group of service members began a specialized course on October 1, following training that had lasted since mid-August.

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The training is being conducted on a gap filler-type vessel, which Sweden will transfer to Poland for the interim period until construction of the new units is completed. According to the deputy head of Poland's defence ministry, the course will last 18 months. The sailors were allowed to come to Sweden together with their families.

Cooperation between Poland and Sweden

Tomczyk said that security cooperation between the two countries would continue regardless of possible political changes in Sweden after the elections. According to him, in addition to the submarine program, Swedish investments in Poland will amount to €100 million. The funds are to be directed toward innovative projects and support for Poland's defence industry.

During a visit to Stockholm, Tomczyk also took part in the Polish-Swedish Sharing Cyber conference dedicated to cybersecurity. He said that thousands of cyberattacks and about 7,000 serious incidents are recorded every year.

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