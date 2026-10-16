Trump invokes executive privilege in Kennedy Center case — The Hill

In the United States, the White House invoked executive privilege to block the transfer of some records concerning President Donald Trump’s communications in a court case over the future of the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts. As The Hill reports, plaintiff Joyce Beatty is seeking documents on Trump’s involvement in decision-making regarding the institution.

The White House’s position

In a court filing on Wednesday, White House Deputy Counsel Joshua Hoyt asserted executive privilege over information, documents, and communications between Trump, his advisers, and Kennedy Center employees concerning the institution’s management and operations. This also extends to certain testimony given during depositions.

According to Hoyt, Beatty is seeking access to confidential contacts involving the president, his advisers, and center employees who advised Trump and his team on presidential duties and the institution’s operations.

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The plaintiff’s arguments

Beatty, an Ohio Democrat and an ex officio member of the Kennedy Center board, is challenging plans to temporarily close the institution for reconstruction and add Trump’s name to the building. Her lawyers called the invocation of executive privilege unprecedented. In their view, these communications are not covered by such protection because Trump is being sued as chairman of the board of a nonprofit corporation, rather than as president.

The U.S. Department of Justice rejected Beatty’s request, calling it an overly broad “fishing expedition.” Last year, Trump appointed himself chairman of the Kennedy Center after dismissing several board members and replacing them with administration officials and allies. Federal Judge Christopher Cooper struck down the board’s decision this spring to add the president’s name to the building’s facade and blocked further attempts to do so in another form.

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