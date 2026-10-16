Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has invited the opposition Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party to talks on disputed political issues. He also urged the party founded by jailed former Prime Minister Imran Khan to call off its long march to Islamabad.

Call for dialogue

As The Hindu reports, on October 6, Sharif said political disputes should be resolved through dialogue. According to him, despite attempts to settle political issues through negotiations, the “terrible shadows” of long marches are re-emerging.

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March to the capital

The prime minister's appeal came two days after Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf began a march from the city of Lakki Marwat in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province. The party plans to reach Islamabad in the coming days and hold a sit-in protest there.

The aim of the action is to pressure the government to release Imran Khan, who previously served as Pakistan's prime minister.

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