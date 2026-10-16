In Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, TAMM Global has been established to offer other countries a unified digital public services platform supported by artificial intelligence. The National reports that the company was founded at the direction of Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Chairman of the emirate’s Executive Council.

Platform for international markets

The company will develop, manage and provide an integrated digital public services system. TAMM Global will own and operate specialized digital platforms and the intellectual property rights associated with them.

The new entity will work directly with governments, organizations and institutions in different countries. They will be offered licenses for the platform’s architecture and its implementation methodology. Partners are expected to be able to adapt ready-made services and digital capabilities to their own legal and regulatory requirements without replicating all stages of development.

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TAMM indicators in Abu Dhabi

Ahmed Al Kuttab, Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Department of Government Enablement, said that TAMM has become an important part of how residents and businesses interact with the authorities since its launch in 2005. According to him, the creation of TAMM Global is intended to make the solutions tested in Abu Dhabi available to other governments.

The platform currently brings together more than 1,200 public- and private-sector services through a single digital portal. As stated in the report, users save an average of nine visits to public service centers per year, or about 12 hours.

User satisfaction rose from 78% in 2022, before the integration of artificial intelligence, to 94.5%. Service delivery costs, according to the cited data, decreased by 30%. In 2025, TAMM was recognized as the best e-government initiative at the UN-supported World Summit on the Information Society Prizes, and this year the platform won the Government category of the Gartner Eye on Innovation Awards for Europe, the Middle East and Asia.

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