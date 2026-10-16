UN Secretary-General António Guterres on October 5, 2026, in the United States called for the ceasefire in Gaza to be made permanent. The statement came ahead of the third anniversary of Hamas’s attack on Israel, which took place on October 7, 2023.

Call for a permanent ceasefire

In a statement, Guterres said: “The time has come to make the ceasefire permanent. The time has come to ensure humanitarian aid on a massive scale. And the time has come to respect international law.”

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The UN secretary-general also called for a political path that would lead to lasting peace throughout the region.

Losses and displacement

Guterres said that Palestinians in Gaza had suffered “enormous loss of life, displacement and destruction.” In his statement, he did not specify the number of Palestinians killed. The UN secretary-general’s statement was reported by The Hindu.

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