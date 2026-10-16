Every morning, 800 ducks go to work in a vineyard in Africa

Tourists from all over the world come to see this unusual flock of birds. Near Cape Town, in the Republic of South Africa, lies the organic Vergenoegd Löw vineyard, where every day at 8 a.m., about 800 ducks head out to “work.” The birds have become not just a decorative feature for the farm, but a full-fledged part of the team.

The vineyard’s owners have been raising Indian runner ducks for over three decades. At first, there were only a few birds, but over time the flock grew to about 800 ducks. According to farm manager Peter Stewart, it’s now hard to imagine daily life at the vineyard without them.

Every morning, the ducks leave their resting place and march in a tight column past the farm buildings. They then head to the vineyard, where they primarily search for snails hiding among the vine leaves, the publication reports. Their slender build and upright, almost vertical posture help the birds move easily between the rows of grapes.

In this way, the Indian runner ducks rid the vineyard of pests without the use of any pesticides. Furthermore, as the publication notes, their droppings serve as natural fertilizer, so the soil receives nutrients without the need for chemical fertilizers.

Geese also live on the farm. They have their own role to play, guarding nests and eggs from crows and other predators. After a hard day’s work, the birds rest and bathe in a nearby pond.

The ducks’ morning march has long been a source of entertainment for local residents and visitors to the region. As the publication reports, tourists from all over come to watch the colorful column of birds, so the agricultural work has also become a local attraction.

Maintaining such a large flock is more expensive than treating the vines with chemicals. However, the owners believe they benefit much more from the birds. The ducks support biodiversity and help preserve the local ecosystem and soil quality.

Information provided by Wp.pl.

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