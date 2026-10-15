Spain’s Central Electoral Board has opened disciplinary proceedings against Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez over a possible violation of the principle of institutional neutrality ahead of the elections scheduled for November 29. Anadolu Agency reported this, citing El Constitucional.

Opposition complaints

The board partially upheld complaints by the opposition People’s Party and the Se Acabo La Fiesta party. They concerned Sánchez’s October 6 press conference at the Moncloa Palace, devoted to housing issues.

According to the Electoral Board, the head of government’s references to the cabinet’s achievements, criticism of opposition parties, and call to secure a broader parliamentary majority went beyond an objective explanation of government decisions.

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Possible fine

The Electoral Board also ordered the removal of the disputed statements from official government channels. Following the disciplinary proceedings, Sánchez could face a fine of between €300 and €3,000.

The prime minister stated that the press conference complied with electoral legislation and was intended to inform the public about government decisions.

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