A journalist from the Polish publication Money.pl, working undercover, exposed an attempt by Russian intelligence services to orchestrate a sabotage operation against Flytronic, a strategic defense company in Gliwice, Silesian Voivodeship. The company is part of the private WB Electronics group and manufactures FlyEye reconnaissance drones, which are actively used by the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

An ad seeking a perpetrator appeared in a Telegram chat for Belarusian immigrants, where a recruiter using the pseudonym “Joker”—whose account is linked to a Russian phone number from the Saratov region— initially offered to set fire to cars with Ukrainian license plates for $1,000, and later proposed destroying the drone factory for $20,000–$30,000.

The clients had already conducted reconnaissance of the facility and sent the journalist video footage showing an unidentified woman walking around and filming the perimeter of the plant. Over the past month, similar posts linking to the coordinator’s account have appeared more than 160 times in 122 chat rooms for migrants in Bulgaria, Romania, Poland, and Slovakia.

In Bulgaria, law enforcement authorities detained two foreign nationals, aged 20 and 21, holding German passports, who are suspected of carrying out a sabotage operation on the night of October 9 against Starlink’s satellite communications infrastructure. They entered the country legally through the Kulata border crossing.

On the evening of September 23, a fire broke out at a Starlink satellite ground station in the village of Wola Krobowska in the Masovian Voivodeship of Poland.

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