The United States and China are holding regular talks on a framework mechanism in the field of artificial intelligence. Cooperation in this area could become one of the possible outcomes of a meeting between Presidents Xi Jinping and Donald Trump in Shenzhen, China.

Framework for incident response

According to the South China Morning Post, the sides are discussing details of the framework announced last month. It is expected to cover responses to incidents related to artificial intelligence, as well as the institutionalization of bilateral dialogue.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Possible outcome of the summit

Several sources told the publication that the technical teams of the two countries are working to make cooperation in the field of AI a possible outcome of the leaders' talks. According to SCMP, the meeting between Xi and Trump is to take place next month on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit in Shenzhen.

As the publication notes, this could be the third in-person meeting between Xi Jinping and Donald Trump.

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