In Pakistan, the multi-party opposition alliance Tehreek-e-Tahafuz-e-Ayeen-e-Pakistan (TTAP) plans to create its own political wing and establish formal organizational structures at the provincial level. A representative of the alliance reported this, The Express Tribune writes.

Independent organizational base

According to the TTAP representative, the alliance had previously relied heavily on the support of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party. Now that PTI is ready to take a back seat, the alliance needs to build its own support base to hold events and disseminate its position.

TTAP has instructed its provincial chapters to develop organizational structures, as well as create working and research groups. The alliance representative said that regional parties have limited capacity for street mobilization because of their relatively small number of supporters, which is why PTI remained TTAP's main source of support.

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PTI support and all-party conference

The TTAP representative noted that PTI had previously viewed the creation of a separate structure as an attempt to form a parallel center of influence, which led to heated discussions between the sides. According to him, recent events changed the party's position, and its chairman agreed and fully supported the initiative.

TTAP believes that its own organizational base will enable the alliance to independently create political pressure and counter what it calls the government's unfair actions against PTI. The alliance representative also said that an All-Parties Conference may take place on October 25 or with a slight shift in that date.

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