Five people died when a residential building collapsed in Istanbul — dpa

Five people were killed when a seven-story apartment building collapsed in the Maltepe district of Istanbul.

The building, located in the Asian part of the city, collapsed early Thursday.

Istanbul Governor Davut Gül reported that a store on the first floor and four apartments on the two floors above it collapsed, and that 14 people were registered at that address. The upper floors remained largely undamaged, and residents were evacuated.

According to local authorities, the building had more floors than were permitted. No official explanation for the collapse has been provided.

LAST PERSON RESCUED FROM THE RUBBLE AFTER 25 HOURS: SAD NEWS ABOUT 20-YEAR-OLD ZEYNEP The body of 20-year-old Zeynep İnan, who was trapped in the rubble of the collapsed building in Maltepe, Istanbul, was recovered after 25 hours of search and rescue efforts. The moment İnan was pulled from the rubble was captured on aerial footage. With the recovery of the last person, search and rescue operations have come to an end. — TV100 (@tv100) October 9, 2026

Illegal additional floors are a widespread problem in Istanbul, which is located in an earthquake-prone zone. Critics argue that government construction amnesties, which legalize illegal structures in exchange for fines, have contributed to the spread of this practice.

The first three floors of a seven-story building in Maltepe, Istanbul, collapsed for reasons that are still unknown. ▬ Search and rescue efforts are ongoing. https://t.co/woZuC4EuNu — Boşuna Tıklama (@bosunatiklama) October 8, 2026

This was reported on Friday by Interior Minister Mustafa Çiftçi after search and rescue operations were completed, according to dpa.

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