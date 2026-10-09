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Five people died when a residential building collapsed in Istanbul — dpa

UA NEWS 09 October 2026 14:45
Five people died when a residential building collapsed in Istanbul — dpa

Five people were killed when a seven-story apartment building collapsed in the Maltepe district of Istanbul.

The building, located in the Asian part of the city, collapsed early Thursday.

Istanbul Governor Davut Gül reported that a store on the first floor and four apartments on the two floors above it collapsed, and that 14 people were registered at that address. The upper floors remained largely undamaged, and residents were evacuated.

According to local authorities, the building had more floors than were permitted. No official explanation for the collapse has been provided.

Illegal additional floors are a widespread problem in Istanbul, which is located in an earthquake-prone zone. Critics argue that government construction amnesties, which legalize illegal structures in exchange for fines, have contributed to the spread of this practice.

 

This was reported on Friday by Interior Minister Mustafa Çiftçi after search and rescue operations were completed, according to dpa.

Heavy rain flooded Istanbul and brought traffic to a standstill.

During talks in Istanbul, lists of abducted children were handed over to the Russians, according to Yermak.

 

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