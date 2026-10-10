In Türkiye on October 10, the European Union urged the United States to reverse new sanctions against the International Criminal Court. EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Kaja Kallas said that the bloc had also taken note of Washington's decision to delay the entry into force of these measures, Anadolu Agency reports.

Support for the court's independence

In a statement on behalf of the EU, Kallas stressed that threats or attacks against the court, its elected officials, staff and people cooperating with it are unacceptable. She also reaffirmed the bloc's commitment to the rules-based international order and international law, of which she called the ICC a fundamental part.

The EU welcomed the United States' willingness to discuss its concerns with the states parties to the Rome Statute. Kallas said that the court must operate independently and without external pressure, and that the bloc will continue to support the protection of the ICC, its personnel and those cooperating with it.

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Statement after sanctions announcement

The EU's reaction came after US Secretary of State Marco Rubio announced new sanctions against the court. Rubio threatened to shut down the ICC if it does not stop what the US official called threats.

The International Criminal Court, based in The Hague, prosecutes individuals accused of genocide, crimes against humanity, war crimes and the crime of aggression. The EU statement also noted that the court does not direct its activities against sovereign states and acts when a state is unwilling or unable to investigate such crimes itself or bring those responsible to justice.

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