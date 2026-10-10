Palestinian Authority leader Abbas has postponed elections to September 2027

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas has issued a decree cancelling the parliamentary elections scheduled for November and setting parliamentary and presidential voting for September 11, 2027. The National reports.

A joint voting date

Presidential elections had previously been planned for 2027. Abbas's decree set September 11, 2027, as the new date for both votes, the Palestinian Wafa news agency reported.

The Executive Committee of the Palestine Liberation Organization approved the postponement. In a statement, the committee cited the lack of security in the Gaza Strip and the occupied West Bank as the reason.

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Reasons and political context

According to sources from various Palestinian factions, the postponement of the elections is also linked to plans to hold a national dialogue in Egypt and overcome Palestinian divisions before the vote. Previous attempts to unite political forces have repeatedly failed due to differences over Palestine's future course.

The last elections to the Palestinian Legislative Council took place in 2006, with Hamas winning them. This led to a split between the group and the ruling Fatah party. Abbas was elected president in 2005; according to the publication, he has governed by decree since his term ended.

An August poll by the Palestinian Center for Policy and Survey Research, involving 1,270 people, showed that 79% of respondents wanted Abbas to resign.

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