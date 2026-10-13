Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney called on citizens to unite ahead of a vote in the province of Alberta scheduled for October 19. Provincial residents are to decide whether the Alberta government should begin the legal process предусмотренный by Canada’s Constitution to hold a legally binding referendum in the future on a possible withdrawal from the country.

In a Thanksgiving video address, Carney said Canada faces threats to its economy, security and way of life. “We cannot build big things on fault lines,” the head of government said, adding: “We have to be strong, and together we are stronger.”

The vote will not be legally binding

The planned vote will not be legally binding. Voters will be asked whether Alberta should remain a province of Canada or whether its government should begin the legal process for a future binding referendum on secession.

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As Al Jazeera reports, supporters of secession accuse the federal government of unfair treatment of Alberta’s oil and gas industry, which is the foundation of the province’s economy. Their demands are linked to longstanding grievances over federal energy and environmental policies.

Address from Edmonton

Carney, who grew up in Alberta, recorded the address at St Francis Xavier High School in Edmonton, where he had previously studied. He said major projects are once again being implemented in the province, including housing construction, high-speed rail and a new pipeline to the west coast.

Earlier this month, The Globe and Mail reported that representatives of the US Republican Party had met with organizers of Alberta’s secession movement to discuss campaign strategies. According to the publication, separatist leaders allegedly offered access to the province’s water and oil royalties in exchange for US support, but they denied these claims. At the same time, according to polls, most Alberta residents do not support independence.

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