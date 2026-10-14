US telecommunications company AT&T has agreed to sell its Mexican unit to a consortium of Grupo Televisa and Fintech Holdings for $2 billion in cash. The deal is expected to close in the first quarter of 2027 after receiving regulatory approvals in Mexico, Channel NewsAsia reports.

Terms of the deal

The $2 billion cash purchase price may be adjusted. It also provides for additional contractual and contingent benefits. The transaction will be financed with available cash and non-recourse secured debt financing.

Televisa and Fintech each hold a 50% stake in the consortium acquiring AT&T Mexico. AT&T said the sale reflects its intention to focus on fiber-optic and 5G networks in the United States.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

AT&T Mexico performance

According to Televisa, as of December 2025, AT&T Mexico was the country’s second-largest mobile operator and had about 24.7 million subscribers. In 2025, the unit generated 85.4 billion Mexican pesos in revenue and 1.4 billion pesos in operating profit.

AT&T said that in its report to the US Securities and Exchange Commission for the third quarter of 2026, it will classify AT&T Mexico as an asset held for sale within continuing operations.

Read us on