In the United States, Avio USA has signed a strategic agreement with Lockheed Martin for the production and qualification of solid rocket motors for the Extended Range GMLRS and Precision Strike Missile (PrSM). The agreement is expected to pave the way for Avio to become a regular supplier of motors to Lockheed Martin, Breaking Defense reports.

An additional source of motors

Avio USA CEO Jim Searing said the agreement will provide Lockheed Martin with a second source of motors for PrSM and an additional source for GMLRS once the motors complete qualification. According to him, Lockheed Martin is effectively reserving Avio's production capacity.

Tim Cahill, president of Lockheed Martin Missiles and Fire Control, said in a company press release that the agreement will help accelerate the delivery of critical defense capabilities and sustain customers' competitive advantage against emerging threats.

As the outlet notes, solid rocket motor production has long been a bottleneck for the US defense industry. Following industry consolidation, L3Harris and Northrop Grumman remained the two US manufacturers, while new market entrants are still developing and testing motors.

Plant in Virginia

In September, Avio USA began construction of its first US plant in Hurt, Virginia. The 900,000-square-foot facility is expected to begin motor production in 2029.

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Avio has been manufacturing solid rocket motors in Europe for many years. The company's US division plans to manufacture some components independently, including casings and nozzles, to reduce its reliance on the strained supply chain.

The company is already ordering raw materials, including steel, and plans to purchase equipment with long delivery lead times by the end of the year, including industrial mixers, furnaces and X-ray systems.

Worker training and Mk104

According to Searing, access to mechanics, electricians and welders in southern Virginia was one of the factors in selecting the plant location. At the same time, workers will require specialized training: they are planned to be sent to Italy for three to four months to train at the parent company's production facility.

Separately, Avio is carrying out engineering work for the production of the Mk104 solid rocket motor, which is used in Raytheon's Standard Missile family. A critical design review for this motor is scheduled for spring 2027.

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