Israeli strikes in Gaza kill at least five people — TimesLIVE

At least five Palestinians were killed in two Israeli strikes in the Gaza Strip on Saturday, medics said. Four people were killed near the Panda Mall shopping centre in Gaza City, while one more person was killed in the Tuffah area, located further south within the city. TimesLIVE reports.

Israeli military statement

The Israeli military said both strikes targeted militants but provided no further details. In recent weeks, Israel has intensified strikes on Hamas, saying the group is rearming and carrying out attacks in breach of the ceasefire arrangements.

Hamas denies that it is rebuilding its arsenal or preparing attacks. The group accuses Israel of undermining the ceasefire, which was brokered by the United States a year ago.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Situation after the truce was reached

The ceasefire agreement provides for further reconstruction of the territory. At the same time, there has been almost no progress in implementing agreements on ending the war, disarming Hamas and withdrawing Israeli forces.

According to Gaza health authorities, at least 1,400 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli fire since the truce was agreed in October last year. Israel, for its part, says four of its soldiers have been killed by militant actions in Gaza during this period.

The war in Gaza began after a Hamas-led attack on Israel on October 7, 2023, in which 1,200 people were killed and another 251 were taken hostage. According to Gaza health authorities, more than 74,000 people have been killed in the enclave as a result of subsequent Israeli bombardments and ground operations.

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