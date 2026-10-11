In the United States, Democratic Party candidate Amy Acton is leading Republican Vivek Ramaswamy by eight percentage points in the race for governor of Ohio. This is indicated by a CNN poll reported by The Hill.

A week earlier, a The New York Times/Siena poll also showed Acton in the lead, with a four-point advantage. The Decision Desk HQ polling average gives the Democrat an advantage of about four points and rates the race as one in which the candidates' chances are roughly even.

Race for governor

Acton is a physician and former director of the Ohio Department of Health. During the pandemic, she led the state's response, working with incumbent Republican Governor Mike DeWine and other Republican Party officials. Like Ramaswamy, Acton has not previously held elected office.

Ramaswamy is a biotechnology entrepreneur who took part in the 2024 presidential race. His gubernatorial candidacy was endorsed by DeWine, Vice President J.D. Vance, and President Donald Trump. Ramaswamy is also partly self-funding his campaign; The Hill estimated his wealth at $2.3 billion.

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Republicans have held the office of Ohio governor since 2010. Current Governor DeWine is leaving office, so the election is being held for an open gubernatorial seat.

Trump and Vance campaign in the state

Last week, Trump held a rally near Dayton in support of Ramaswamy. On Friday, Vance visited the city of Lima, where he urged voters to support Ramaswamy and Republican Senator Jon Husted.

Trump also planned to travel to Youngstown on Monday to campaign for Husted. In the Senate race, he is competing against former Democratic Senator Sherrod Brown. The CNN poll gave Brown a six-point lead, while The New York Times/Siena survey gave him a four-point advantage. Early and mail-in voting has already begun in the state, and experts surveyed by the outlet called turnout a key factor in both campaigns.

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