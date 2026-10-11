The UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) has expressed deep concern over reports that at least 17 civilians, including women and children, were killed in two drone strikes in Sudan’s West Kordofan state on October 9, Anadolu Agency reports.

Strikes in An-Nuhud and Gubeish

According to OCHA’s office in Sudan, a drone reportedly struck a building in An-Nuhud where families displaced by the conflict had taken shelter. At least 12 civilians, including women and children, were killed and another eight were injured, the office said.

On the same day, another drone strike killed five civilians, including three children, according to OCHA. It took place in a residential area of the city of Gubeish, where displaced families were also living.

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OCHA noted that the victims had already been forced to leave their homes because of the conflict but faced new violence in the places where they sought safety.

Call to protect civilians

The UN office described the increasing frequency of drone strikes in Sudan as a serious cause for concern. It stressed that international humanitarian law must be observed and that civilians and civilian infrastructure must be protected. The statement did not identify who was responsible for the strikes.

Since October 25, 2025, fighting has continued in the three Kordofan states — North, West and South — between the Sudanese army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces. The war between these sides in Sudan has continued since April 2023; according to UN and international organizations’ estimates, it has claimed tens of thousands of lives and displaced about 13 million people.

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