In Washington, two US senators introduced a bipartisan bill intended to reaffirm the United States’ “ironclad” commitments to extended nuclear deterrence for South Korea and other treaty allies. This was reported by The Korea Herald.

Initiative by two senators

Senator Mark Kelly introduced the Reaffirming Extended Nuclear Deterrence Act late last month, with Senator Thom Tillis as its co-author. The document calls for maintaining a credible US nuclear capability, complemented by conventional military capabilities, joint exercises, and strategic consultations with allies.

The bill states that the United States must reaffirm the enduring nature of its extended deterrence commitments and ensure that force posture, exercises, strategic consultations, and defense investments demonstrate this.

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Allies and military exercises

The document specifically names South Korea, Japan, Australia, and NATO member states. It states that the security of these allies directly advances US national security interests. The bill also points to growing nuclear threats from North Korea, China, and Russia.

The initiative emphasizes the need for ongoing consultations, planning, and military exercises with allies to strengthen collective readiness. The document also states that US extended nuclear deterrence has helped dissuade allies from developing their own nuclear weapons. Earlier, Kelly and Tillis urged the Trump administration to reverse its decision to substantially reduce joint exercises with South Korea.

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