Hungarian Prime Minister Péter Magyar said that the country will not weaken the protection of its external borders or its migration policy amid unrest in France. He made the statement while commenting on reports of violence and vandalism during protests in French cities.

Statement by the Hungarian prime minister

As RMF24 reports, Magyar said that shocking videos and photographs are coming from France. According to him, historical buildings were destroyed as vandalism and violence escalated, hundreds of police officers were injured, and the material damage is significant.

The Hungarian prime minister stressed that, regardless of pressure, Hungary will weaken neither the protection of its external borders nor its migration policy. He also noted that Budapest's position on a tough approach to migration should be clear to everyone.

Fence on the border with Serbia

In 2015, during the migration crisis and while Viktor Orbán was prime minister, a fence was built on the Hungarian-Serbian border. Magyar supports this decision. Before the latest EU summit in Brussels, he said that he would seek funds to strengthen the fence and protect the country's borders.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Magyar also said that peaceful and lawful protest differs from vandalism and violence: the former is a fundamental right, while the latter is a serious crime. He expressed solidarity with the French people.

Protests and detentions in France

In recent weeks, high school students in France have blocked schools and, with the support of university students and trade unions, repeatedly held demonstrations. Protesters' demands included improved learning conditions, additional funding for education, more teachers, and changes to the higher education admissions system.

On Saturday, hundreds of thousands of people protested in several French cities against the rising cost of living. In major cities, including Paris, there were attacks on public buildings and acts of looting. Following the unrest, the French Interior Ministry reported more than 1,800 detentions.

Read us on