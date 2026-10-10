Hurricane Simon in the Pacific Ocean strengthened to Category 4 and was heading toward Mexico’s coast. According to Global News Canada, maximum sustained wind speeds reached 230 km/h.

Forecast of heavy rainfall

The National Hurricane Center in Miami reported that a hurricane of this strength is considered major. According to the center’s forecast, Simon could bring 25 to 50 cm of rainfall to some areas of southwestern Mexico, and up to 76 cm in some places.

Residents were urged to prepare for the severe weather immediately. The hurricane was expected to make landfall late Saturday or early Sunday, while tropical-storm-force winds could begin much earlier.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Evacuations and class cancellations

The heaviest downpours were forecast along the coast of Jalisco, as well as in parts of Michoacán, Colima, and Nayarit. The National Center warned of life-threatening flooding and landslides, especially in areas with steep terrain.

Authorities in Jalisco canceled classes on Friday and Monday in 22 coastal municipalities and began evacuating dozens of people from high-risk areas. Puerto Vallarta’s tourism sector was instructed to provide workers and visitors with accommodation in shelters or safe areas by Friday afternoon.

Read us on