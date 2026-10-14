The Italian Air Force has ordered six armed Astore Levante unmanned aerial vehicles from LBA Systems, a joint venture between Italy’s Leonardo and Türkiye’s Baykar. This is the first confirmed military order for this type of drone for the partnership between the two companies, AeroTime reports.

Italian Air Force Chief of Staff General Antonio Conserva confirmed the procurement on October 12, 2026, according to Italian defense publication Rivista Italiana Difesa. The contract provides for three systems with two aircraft each. One ground control station will be able to operate two drones. The value of the deal has not been disclosed, but additional orders may be possible in the future.

A replacement for Predator

The Astore Levante drones are intended to fill the gap created after the retirement of Italy’s MQ-1 Predator fleet. The unmanned aircraft are planned for use in intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance (ISR), armed support near the front line, and crew training. Certification of the systems is expected in late 2026 or early 2027.

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Baykar platform and Leonardo systems

LBA Systems was founded by Leonardo and Baykar on an equal basis in June 2025. In July 2026, the company unveiled the Astore Levante at the Farnborough Airshow. The new unmanned aircraft combines the airframe of Baykar’s carrier-capable Bayraktar TB3 with Leonardo sensors, mission systems and ground equipment.

In July 2026, Leonardo said that the first Astore Levante drones were already being produced in Italy, with deliveries expected by the end of the year. Italy has not yet selected weapons for the new drones: Antonio Conserva told Defense News about talks with European missile manufacturer MBDA and smaller Italian defense companies.

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