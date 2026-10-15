Iran reports execution of Siavash Jamshidi in protest case — The Hindu

Iran said it had executed Siavash Jamshidi, who, according to the Iranian side, was convicted on a number of charges related to anti-government protests earlier this year. The Hindu reports.

Charges against Jamshidi

According to the publication, the charges included using a military-grade weapon to shoot at police officers. Jamshidi was also accused of aiming at security personnel during mass demonstrations.

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Protests and casualties

The peak of the mass anti-government protests came in January. According to The Hindu, thousands of people were killed during these demonstrations.

Iranian authorities reported more than 3,000 deaths during the unrest. They blamed the violence on “terrorist acts” that, they claimed, had been organized by the United States and Israel. The Iranian side reported the execution on October 3, 2026.

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