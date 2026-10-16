Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Friday responded to remarks by former U.S. President Barack Obama that Israel had taken land from Palestinians and acted excessively. This was reported by The Jerusalem Post.

Obama’s comments

As the publication writes, Obama made these statements on Tuesday during a visit to Belfast, Northern Ireland. His comments concerned Israel’s treatment of the Palestinian people throughout the state’s history.

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Netanyahu’s response

In a video published on social network X, Netanyahu said that the Jewish people are not foreign occupiers in the land of their ancestors. According to him, the history of the Jewish people is not a colonial project, and the land in question is not stolen. He also called it a homeland.

Speaking about the path to a peace agreement, Netanyahu also said that the obstacle to peace is not Israel, but the enemies Israel and the United States share in the region.

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