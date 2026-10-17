US Secret Service Deputy Director Matt Quinn to resign — The Hill

In the United States, Secret Service Deputy Director Matt Quinn announced that he will leave his post on November 7. He made the announcement on Friday after approximately a year and a half in the position, The Hill reports.

The transition was prepared for several months

Quinn said that for several months he had worked with Secret Service Director Sean Curran on a plan to hand over responsibilities. In a comment to NewsNation, he explained his decision by a desire to spend more time with his family.

In a letter to service employees, Quinn called the 18 months in the position the most meaningful period of his career and noted that the decision to leave was not easy. He also expressed confidence that the agency is well prepared for the future.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Returned after retirement

Before being appointed deputy director, Quinn had already ended his career at the Secret Service after more than two decades of work at the agency. According to him, returning to the service was not considered a long-term plan from the outset.

Quinn emphasized that the Secret Service has a tradition of promoting employees from within its own ranks and expressed the view that the agency will be able to continue filling the deputy director position with internal candidates. It has not yet been reported who will replace him.

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