China urges EU not to introduce protectionist measures — Anadolu Agency

China has urged the European Union to refrain from introducing protectionist measures amid reports that the EU is preparing new trade instruments to reduce its trade deficit with China. Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning said Brussels should adhere to its commitments to free and open trade, as well as World Trade Organization rules.

Beijing’s call for dialogue

As Anadolu Agency reports, citing the Chinese state-run publication Global Times, Mao Ning expressed hope that the EU would abandon protectionist and discriminatory policies and measures. She also called on the European Union to cooperate with China for more balanced and sustainable bilateral trade while maintaining the stability of global production and supply chains.

According to her, progress made during the second regular meeting of the China-Europe consultation mechanism on trade and investment showed that the sides can resolve differences through dialogue.

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Trade deficit with China

The Chinese side’s statement came after Bloomberg reported that the EU is preparing new trade powers that could effectively restrict access to the European market. According to the agency, EU leaders at a meeting in Brussels asked the European Commission to prepare a corresponding proposal by the end of the year.

In 2025, the European Union imported $650 billion worth of goods from China, while exports to China amounted to $232 billion. Thus, the goods trade deficit reached approximately $418 billion, according to European Commission data.

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