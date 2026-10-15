In Belgium, police conducted searches in Brussels as well as in the provinces of Flemish Brabant and Walloon Brabant as part of an investigation into suspected money laundering. According to Anadolu Agency, the case may concern family members and associates of Democratic Republic of Congo President Félix Tshisekedi, media reports say.

Investigation following complaints from civil society organizations

Belgium’s federal prosecutor’s office confirmed that simultaneous searches were conducted in several municipalities after a judicial investigation was opened. It was launched at the request of the federal prosecutor’s office following complaints filed by non-governmental organizations in July 2025.

The prosecutor’s office declined to disclose details, citing the secrecy of the investigation and the presumption of innocence.

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Suspicions concerning mines

According to media reports, the searches concerned properties belonging to several relatives and associates of Tshisekedi. Nine individuals, who according to these reports are Belgian citizens, are being investigated on suspicion of possible involvement in the looting of several mines in the Congolese provinces of Haut-Katanga and Lualaba.

The investigation also concerns, according to media reports, suspicions of money laundering linked to the exploitation of mining resources in the DR Congo. Media also reported that Tshisekedi and his wife rent accommodation in the Brussels municipality of Uccle and that their five children attend schools in Belgium.

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