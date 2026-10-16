Israeli army releases documents attributed to Sinwar — Jerusalem Post

The Israel Defense Forces on October 16 released documents it says were written by Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar, as well as video footage of the operation in the Tel al-Sultan area of Rafah in the Gaza Strip, during which he was killed. This was reported by the Jerusalem Post.

What the documents contain

According to the Israeli military, in one of the documents Sinwar demanded that fighters of the Nukhba unit document their actions and disseminate the images through the media as quickly as possible in order to intimidate Israel's population. He also called for planning in advance events that, he said, were meant to create “horrific images.”

The released materials also referred to a possible expansion of the attack if other Palestinian armed groups in the West Bank and the Iran-led “axis of resistance” joined it. Sinwar wrote about the need to concentrate the main forces on designated important targets and key positions.

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The operation in Rafah

The Israeli military said that units of the Nahal and 828 brigades were operating in the Tel al-Sultan area based on intelligence about the possible presence of important Hamas targets. Observers spotted three armed people about 300 meters from an engineering operation. A battalion commander opened fire and wounded one of them in the arm; later, according to the military, he was identified as Sinwar.

According to the Israel Defense Forces' account, Sinwar fled to another building, where the military found traces of blood. During the search, two grenades were thrown at the soldiers, one of which exploded. During the exchange of fire, one Israeli serviceman was seriously wounded and evacuated, the army reported.

The building was fired upon with a tank, machine guns and small arms. That same evening, a drone detected human remains inside, and the following morning a search team, according to the military, identified Sinwar and confirmed his death.

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