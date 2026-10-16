The U.S. has extended the operating permit for Lukoil's overseas gas stations through April 2027

The U.S. Department of the Treasury has extended the authorizations for transactions with foreign gas stations owned by the Russian company Lukoil and a number of its subsidiaries in Bulgaria. The restrictions will not apply to these transactions until April 24, 2027.

The waiver applies to transactions with Lukoil’s network of gas stations outside Russia, as well as with the Bulgarian companies Lukoil Neftohim Burgas, Lukoil Bulgaria, Lukoil Aviation Bulgaria, and Lukoil Bulgaria Bunker. The previous authorization for transactions with overseas gas stations was set to expire on October 29, 2026.

In October 2025, the U.S. imposed sanctions on Lukoil and Rosneft in an effort to limit revenues from the Russian oil sector that help finance the war against Ukraine.

Source: OFAC

As a reminder, negotiations between the U.S. and Russia regarding the war in Ukraine were supplemented by an agreement on Lukoil’s assets.

Former Chelsea co-owner Todd Boehly may acquire Lukoil’s international assets, which are blocked by the U.S.

Some of the overseas refineries owned by the Russian company Lukoil have reduced production or halted operations entirely due to delays in the deal to sell its international assets.

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