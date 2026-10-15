In the United States, Patrick Witt, executive director of the President’s Council of Advisers for Digital Assets, is leaving President Donald Trump’s administration. A White House spokesperson confirmed that his term of detail had ended, The Hill reports.

Move to the private sector

Witt wrote on social network X that working in the administration had been the privilege of a lifetime for him. He also said that he had been pleased to contribute to the development of American innovation while working in government and intended to continue this mission in the private sector.

Before being appointed the president’s chief cryptocurrency adviser, Witt worked on Trump’s transition team and held important positions at the Pentagon.

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Crypto policy remains a priority

The White House said that cryptocurrencies and the Clarity Act legislative initiative would remain a priority for the president. Witt led work on broader cryptocurrency legislation known as the Clarity Act, but the document failed to pass a key Senate vote last month.

His predecessor, Bo Hines, left the administration in August, shortly after the GENIUS Act was signed into law. This law created a regulatory framework for stablecoins — digital tokens pegged to stable assets, including the U.S. dollar. At the same time, it covered only part of the broader cryptocurrency market.

Trump administration regulators continue their own work on rules for crypto assets: the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and the Commodity Futures Trading Commission are advancing their own regulatory initiatives. In his post, Witt specifically mentioned SEC Chairman Paul Atkins, CFTC Chairman Michael Selig, and other officials.

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