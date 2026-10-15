Support for armed resistance in Gaza rises to 37% — Jerusalem Post

In the Gaza Strip in the Palestinian territories, support for armed resistance among respondents rose from 21% in August to 37%, according to a poll by the Palestinian Center for Policy and Survey Research in Ramallah. At the same time, 42% of all surveyed Palestinians consider diplomacy the most effective path to creating a Palestinian state, while another 18% support nonviolent popular resistance. The Jerusalem Post reports on the study's results.

The center linked the rise in support for armed resistance in Gaza to Israeli strikes on the enclave. Overall, 33% of respondents supported this option. The study involved 909 Palestinians in the West Bank and 488 residents of the Gaza Strip; the poll's margin of error is 3.5%.

Views on the war and statehood

62% of poll participants said that neither Israel nor Hamas had won the war. Israel was named the winner by 17% of respondents, and Hamas by 16%. At the same time, 69% of respondents in Gaza and 78% in the West Bank believe that Israel should withdraw its troops from the Gaza Strip before Hamas is disarmed.

53% of respondents supported a two-state settlement with East Jerusalem as the capital of a Palestinian state. Among Gaza residents, 48% supported the creation of a Palestinian state alongside the Jewish state. 41% of participants named the expansion of Israeli settlements as the main obstacle to Palestinian statehood, while 23% pointed to internal Palestinian division.

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Party support and elections

The share of respondents who identify with Hamas fell to 19%, compared with 24% in August and 35% ten months ago. Support for Fatah was declared by 22%, while 33% did not identify with any of the listed parties.

Marwan Barghouti retains the greatest support among potential leaders, at 34%. Palestinian businessman Bashar Masri was supported by 13% of respondents across the entire survey area and by 21% in Gaza, while Mustafa Barghouti was supported by 12%. Among likely voters who had decided on their choice, the National Independent List led by Masri and the list backed by the imprisoned Barghouti each received 22%.

53% of study participants supported holding elections on November 28 without postponement. Another 21% would agree to a short delay of less than six months, while 20% opposed elections. According to the Jerusalem Post, Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas postponed the vote until September next year.

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