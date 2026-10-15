In Canada, police in Edmonton and Toronto announced charges in two separate criminal cases: an incident near the Israeli pavilion at a festival in Edmonton and an assault on a passerby during the March for Palestine in Toronto. The Jerusalem Post reported this, citing law enforcement statements.

Incident at a festival in Edmonton

Edmonton police on Wednesday charged 29-year-old Abdimalik Jami in connection with an incident at the Edmonton Heritage Festival that occurred on August 3. According to police, he breached the security perimeter around the Israeli pavilion, rushed at it with a knife and struck the rear of a kitchen tent.

Security guards detained the man at the scene, after which he was arrested by police officers who were at the festival. The Edmonton Police Service Hate Crimes Unit reviewed the circumstances of the case, but law enforcement officials said there was insufficient evidence for a legal conclusion that the motive was hate.

Jami is charged with mischief to property under $5,000 and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose. He was released on an undertaking to comply with specified conditions, including not possessing knives or other bladed items.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Case following a demonstration in Toronto

In Toronto, police announced charges in connection with an assault that occurred on Saturday during the March for Palestine. According to law enforcement, a passerby near the intersection of Yonge and Grosvenor streets was repeatedly struck in the head without provocation. The victim sustained facial and leg injuries.

Twenty-year-old Martin Salgatar of Mississauga voluntarily attended 52 Division on Monday. He was charged with aggravated assault. Independent journalist Mitch Hancock said he recorded the assault on video, and that his footage was used in the police appeal to identify the suspect.

Lawyer and independent protest observer Karima Saad, who also published video footage, said that after the assault the victim was taken to hospital with a serious knee injury that prevented him from walking.

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