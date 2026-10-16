Zahid Gul was killed in Pakistan’s Lakki Marwat district during a joint intelligence-based operation by police and security forces. Law enforcement officers suspect him of involvement in organizing a suicide attack on the old police complex in Kohat. The operation was conducted in the Wolay-Sagai area near the Bettani subdivision, The Express Tribune reports.

Attack in Kohat

An explosion at a mosque on the grounds of the Kohat police complex occurred last month during Friday prayers. At least 21 people were killed: 15 police officers and six civilians.

According to police, Gul was linked to the banned Gul Bahadur group and was wanted. Law enforcement officials said he played a key role in preparing the attack and directed the suicide bomber who drove an explosives-laden vehicle to the target.

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Other police allegations

Police also claim that Gul was involved in a bank robbery in the Bilitang area of Kohat, during which 6 million Pakistani rupees were stolen. According to law enforcement, the funds were distributed among militant groups operating in the Baka Khel and Jani Khel areas of Bannu district.

Police officials said that about two months ago, Gul allegedly brought a suicide bomber for an attack on the new police complex in Kohat, but security forces foiled the plan. According to police, possible future targets included a Pakistan Air Force facility and a police training school in Kohat. Other members of the network have already been detained, law enforcement officials said.

All claims about Gul’s role in the attacks and the group’s activities were provided by police representatives. The article provides no independent confirmation of these claims.

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