In Gaza City, Palestine, an Israeli airstrike on a car in the Tuffah neighbourhood in the northeast of the city killed one person and wounded several others. According to Al Jazeera, emergency services reported this; the strike was carried out on Tuesday.

In central Gaza, in az-Zawayda, four-year-old Osama Ahmed Abed died from wounds he sustained in an Israeli attack three weeks earlier, the Palestinian agency Wafa reported. According to its data, following the boy's death, the number of Palestinians killed in Gaza since October 7, 2023, exceeded 74,382.

Access restrictions in Gaza

Gaza's Civil Defence agency reported repeated forced displacement of people near the so-called Yellow Line — the boundary to which Israeli troops withdrew under the ceasefire concluded in October 2025. According to the agency's statement, large explosions and indiscriminate gunfire damaged hundreds of tents belonging to displaced people and homes weakened by previous strikes.

According to Al Jazeera maps, nearly two-thirds of Gaza's territory is under Israeli military control or subject to access restrictions. The outlet notes that at least 1,400 Palestinians have been killed in Israeli attacks since the ceasefire began, while more than 80% of buildings in Gaza have been destroyed or damaged.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Raids in the West Bank

In the occupied West Bank, during Israeli raids in Ramallah and al-Bireh, a child was wounded by live ammunition, while several other Palestinians suffered from tear gas inhalation, the Palestinian Ministry of Health said.

According to Wafa, Palestine TV correspondent Khaled Mattawa was wounded in the arm by a stun grenade, while Sky News Arabia correspondent Firas Lutfi was wounded in the leg by shrapnel. Israeli forces also raided the offices of several Palestinian non-governmental organisations and the courtyard of the Palestinian Medical Complex.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said in a video on X that Israel is preparing for a scenario in which Palestinian Authority forces may “turn their weapons against Israel in the West Bank”. He also said that “there will be no Arab army west of the Jordan River” and added that Israel would extend control over the entire territory.

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