Dmitry Peskov, the press secretary for the Russian dictator, stated that Moscow does not intend to make any demands regarding the composition of the European negotiating team on resolving the war. According to him, it would be advisable for Russia to discuss Europe’s position with European representatives and determine to what extent it can contribute to the peace process.

“We cannot and do not want to set conditions regarding their negotiating team. Framing the issue this way is completely wrong,” said the Kremlin spokesperson.

Peskov also noted that it “would be better for Russia to talk with the Europeans and understand to what extent their position could potentially contribute to the peace process.”

This was reported by Russian media.

As a reminder, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that Europe will join the next round of trilateral talks between the U.S., Ukraine, and Russia. According to him, the American side has already discussed this proposal with Moscow and received the consent of all participants.

Zelenskyy summed up the results of the first day of the trilateral talks in Abu Dhabi.

Video: After talks with Putin, Witkoff and Kushner met with Zelenskyy.