In Poland, the Law and Justice party (PiS) has filed a complaint with prosecutors concerning three judges — Anna Korwin-Piotrowska, Maciej Berek and Krystian Markiewicz. The complaint concerns Poland’s Constitutional Tribunal.

Reference to an article of the Criminal Code

As Interia reports, PiS cites Article 128 of Poland’s Criminal Code. The party links it to an attack on a constitutional state body — in this case, the Constitutional Tribunal.

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The matter concerns a complaint by the political force regarding actions that PiS calls an operation against the Constitutional Tribunal. The description provided by Interia does not specify the content of this operation.

The party’s demands

PiS representative Mariusz Błaszczak stated that the party demands an investigation, the securing of evidence, and the identification of all persons who, according to PiS, prepared, coordinated and carried out this operation. These demands constitute the party’s position set out in its complaint to prosecutors.

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