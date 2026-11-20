German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius apologized for his earlier remarks directed at Deputy Secretary of Defense Elbridge Colby. He had previously called the U.S. official’s criticism of Ukrainian strikes on Russian territory “pretty stupid.”

According to the minister, he spoke with Colby by phone on Wednesday evening and apologized for the wording he had used earlier.

“I apologized for my choice of words,” said the head of the German Defense Ministry.

At the same time, Pistorius emphasized that his position on supporting Ukrainian strikes on Russian territory has not changed.

“But I also made it clear—and he (Colby) shares this view—that we simply have different perspectives on this issue,” the minister noted.

According to him, the parties “agreed that their opinions differ.”

Pistorius also acknowledged that his previous wording was inappropriate. He explained that he had chosen the wrong phrase while answering a question in English.

“I shouldn’t have done that,” the minister concluded.

Pistorius made these remarks in a telephone interview with Politico.

U.S. Deputy Secretary of Defense for Policy Elbridge Colby expressed dissatisfaction with Ukrainian attacks on targets deep inside Russia during a meeting in Brussels. He left the meeting before it ended, and in Germany, there are fears that Washington has effectively sided with Moscow.

The EU will summon a Russian representative over the strikes on Kyiv. Brussels’ decision is linked to the massive attack on November 19, during which several foreign diplomatic missions in the capital were damaged. The head of European diplomacy, Kaja Kallas, also announced increased support for Ukraine and new measures to pressure Russia to end the war.

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