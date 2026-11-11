Alexander Darchiev, Russia's ambassador to the United States, has died at the age of 67.

The official cause of death has not yet been reported.

Source: Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs

As a reminder, Oleg Bilorus passed away on November 6, 2026, at the age of 88. He served as a member of the Ukrainian Parliament for four terms, was an academician of the National Academy of Sciences of Ukraine, and served as Ukraine’s first Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to the United States.

On November 10, Ukrainian designer Serhiy Byzov, one of the founders of Ukrainian Fashion Week, died. He was 57 years old.

Ukrainian boxing suffered an irreparable loss—Oleksandr Ismatov passed away. A former medalist at the World Junior Championships, he also defended his homeland and served in the ranks of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. The athlete was 40 years old.

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