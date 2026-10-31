The U.S. Embassy in Russia has issued a warning about a possible threat of a large-scale terrorist attack in Moscow.

According to reports, the Tsaritsyno Museum-Reserve may be a potential target.

U.S. citizens are advised to:

Not to visit the Tsaritsyno Museum-Reserve.

Stay away from the area and avoid crowded places.

Monitor local media reports and remain vigilant.

Keep phones charged and carry identification.

It is also reported that the U.S. diplomatic mission is coordinating response efforts with Russian authorities.

The U.S. issued a similar warning prior to the terrorist attack at the Crocus City Hall concert venue in March 2024. At that time, the U.S. side provided Russia with advance information about the threat of attacks on mass gatherings, particularly concerts.

Source: U.S. Embassy statement

In Russia, a man sentenced to life in prison in connection with the terrorist attack at “Crocus City Hall” died in a pretrial detention center.

Russia’s Second Western District Military Court handed down a verdict in the case of the terrorist attack at the “Crocus City Hall” shopping center near Moscow.

As a reminder, on the anniversary of the “Crocus” terrorist attack, Russia accused an “unfriendly country” of organizing it.

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