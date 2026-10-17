Employees of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) have been instructed to submit 6,000-character self-assessments of their work by Friday. Changes to the annual evaluation process have become a new source of tension between the agency’s federal employees and the administration of President Donald Trump, STAT News reports.

Changes to evaluations

Officials explained the new assignment as stemming from the administration’s recommendations to “calibrate” employee ratings. According to them, this is intended to make high ratings more meaningful and ensure more consistent and reliable evaluations across different agencies.

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Employee skepticism

At the same time, federal healthcare employees reacted to the requirement with suspicion. According to the publication, their attitude was influenced by layoffs during DOGE’s activity and the subsequent outflow of staff.

HHS employees fear that the new evaluations could be used as a pretext to reduce pay or push workers out of the agency. This concern reflects the employees’ position, as reported by STAT News.

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