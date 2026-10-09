Pakistan’s Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif condemned Houthi attacks on Saudi Arabia, including on King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh and Abha International Airport. In a post on X, he reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to the kingdom’s sovereignty, territorial integrity and security, Dawn reports.

Statement of support for the kingdom

Sharif said the attacks resulted in civilian casualties. He also noted the vigilance and professionalism of the Saudi armed forces and the Saudi-led coalition in Yemen during the interception of ballistic missiles.

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Pakistan’s prime minister expressed unwavering solidarity with Saudi Arabia and declared full support for its right to self-defense.

Reference to the defense agreement

According to Sharif, Pakistan’s commitments are in line with the Joint Defense Agreement in Makkah and recent decisions of its Strategic Political and Defense Committee. He called on the Houthis to immediately stop the attacks and stated that Pakistan would continue to support Saudi Arabia in the face of these threats.

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